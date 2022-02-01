American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 466.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Software by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

