American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.
Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.
AMSWA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 466.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Software by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
