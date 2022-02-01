American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-$-0.200 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

