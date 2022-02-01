American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-$-0.200 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of AMSC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Superconductor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.