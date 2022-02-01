Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 403.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,843 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 24,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,279. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

