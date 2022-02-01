Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21,993.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $46,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,539. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $153.00 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $186.13.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

