Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 6,282 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,642,868. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

