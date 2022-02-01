Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $413.47. 178,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,471,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.40 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

