Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $23.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18,770.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,487. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

