Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 80,665 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 312.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,589. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

