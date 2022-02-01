Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.43. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average of $245.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.45 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

