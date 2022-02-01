Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $236.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

AMGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.07. 95,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

