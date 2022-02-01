Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $111.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $115.42 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

