Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 266,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,998. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

