Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 9,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,859. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

