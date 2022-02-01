Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,487. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.