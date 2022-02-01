Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,833,163 shares of company stock worth $267,723,892. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,487. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

