Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post $84.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

