Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

