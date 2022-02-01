Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $64.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $226.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.43 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

RDUS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

