Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $970.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.02.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

