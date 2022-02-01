Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

