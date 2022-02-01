Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.05. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

