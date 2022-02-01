Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

