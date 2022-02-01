Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

