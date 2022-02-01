Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.