Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $199.55

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,858.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 164,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.