Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) PT at $13.57

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CuriosityStream by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

