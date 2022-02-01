Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $22.36

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Delek US by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 61,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

