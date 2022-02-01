Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) PT at C$13.47

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

LUG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

TSE LUG traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.38. 60,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.