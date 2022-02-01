Analysts Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $13.29

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.79 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

