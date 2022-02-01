Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $125.40

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,768.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

