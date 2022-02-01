Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $15.75

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 26,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,861. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

