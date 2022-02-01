Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $60.67

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.