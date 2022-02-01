Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $23.92

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of SunPower by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

