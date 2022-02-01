Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $214.13

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. Middleby has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

