Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adyen (ADYEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYEY):

1/25/2022 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

1/25/2022 – Adyen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,550.00 ($2,865.17) to €2,270.00 ($2,550.56).

1/19/2022 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

1/14/2022 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2022 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

12/13/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

12/8/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/7/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Adyen stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 619,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. Adyen has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.