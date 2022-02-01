Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

PLAN stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Anaplan by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Anaplan by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

