Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.12

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 123500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

