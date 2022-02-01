Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 1,020,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,816. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

