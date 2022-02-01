Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,120,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 54,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.