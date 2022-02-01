ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $99,663.72 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ANON has a market cap of $99,663.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

