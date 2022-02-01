ANON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. ANON has a total market capitalization of $99,473.02 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

