AO World plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AO World in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. AO World has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

