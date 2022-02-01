Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,214.47

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $512,214.47 and approximately $17,415.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00004047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00185221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00028816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00397552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00069851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

