Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $91.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $94.66 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $396.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $173.94. 2,469,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,687,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

