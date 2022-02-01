Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

