Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

