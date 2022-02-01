AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

