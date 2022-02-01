ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Stock Price Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY)’s stock price rose 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

ARC Group, Inc engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations.

