Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

