Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 38,538 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.